Bouncers sexually harass 3 medicos from Nepal in Gurgaon pub, arrested

The police on Friday arrested four bouncers from a pub in sector 29 on charges of sexually harassing and assaulting three medical students from Nepal.

The victims were on a tour of the city when they went to a pub and bar in the sector 29 market on Thursday night. They alleged a bouncer at the pub misbehaved with them and passed obscene remarks.

The complainants, residents of New Baneshwor in Nepal, alleged that as they resisted his behaviour he called three more bouncers, who also passed lewd comments and assaulted them. The complainants reportedly study at a medical college in Kathmandu and left the city on Friday morning.

Police arrested the accused and produced them in a court, which granted them bail, said assistant sub inspector Mukesh Kumari. Kumari, who is the investigating officer in the case, said the statements of the victims were registered after which they left the city.

The accused were identified as Sandeep Kumar, Surender Kumar, Sumit Kumar, and Pankaj Kumar.

ASI Mukesh said the incident happened at the Sense of Spirits pub and bar. A representative of the pub, however, said that the incident did not take place at the pub but somewhere else in the market. The police officer said the venue where the incident occurred is not covered by any CCTV camera.

Brawls involving bouncers at the city pubs and bars are a frequent phenomenon.

On December 28, the police arrested eight people, including owner of a pub in MGF Mall, after a fight between staff of two pubs in the mall.

On July 2 night, a group of 16 bouncers allegedly created ruckus and beat up the staff of a nightclub, Storm in DLF Mega Mall on Golf Course Road, before running away with Rs55,000 from the cash counter.

On June 12, the police had booked five bouncers of a sports bar, Power Play, at JMD Regent Arcade on the MG Road on charges of assaulting two men from Rohtak. Scuffle between the complainants and the accused ensued on the issue of entry to the bar.