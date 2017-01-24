Bridging the gap between photography and its fewest elements

Five photographers from across the country will be showcasing their works in the Capital as part of a photo exhibition, which is a creative endeavour along the lines of minimalism.

“It’s difficult to come up with minimalist photography, since photos are considered more real as opposed to paintings, which are imagined realities. Despite this, photographers are known to employ and construct a frame that is minimalist in nature,” says Vikram Singh, the curator, whose works are also part of the exhibition.

Reducing anything to its minimum form by paring down elements is called minimalism. The definition of minimalism can vary from person to person. Kolkata-based photographer Ronny Sen, who is the winner of 2016 Getty Instagram award, says, “There are no rules, you click a picture with least elements and yet the photograph tells a story.” Delhi-based photographer Ravi Dhingra draws inspiration from his works. “I started taking inspiration from my minimalists artwork and have changed my lifestyle accordingly. Like my photographs that highlight peace and solace, I also look for peace. Away from the crowd and humans, my pictures give a feeling of minimalism,” he says.

Works of Radhakrishna Rao, who is the recipient of several national and international awards and Tribhuvan Deo, a painter and traveller, are also part of the exhibition, which opens its doors for the viewers today.