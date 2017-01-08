Burglary at ex-BJP MLA OP Sharma’s office

A break in was reported from inside the office of former BJP MLA OP Sharma. Police said the burglary was spotted by Shama’s employees when they went to his office in Vishwas Nagar near Shahdara on Sunday morning. A computer, LCD television and a digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV camera were burgled from the MLA’s office.

Police said a PCR call was made about the incident around 9am. The exact time of the burglary is not known yet. The office was closed on Sunday morning. When the staff came the next morning on Sunday, they found the lock on the main office door broken. One of Sharma’s employees confirmed to having locked the place up at 1.30am on Sunday.

Sources said that after the PCR call was made, a police team reached the spot, along with the dog squad and a forensics team.

“A case under section 380 (theft) of the IPC has been registered at the Anand Vihar police station. Investigations have been launched to identify the accused persons,” said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad.

BJP officials said that the computer that has been stolen contained important information, including data about the constituency. Sharma is learnt to have told police that though he did not suspect anyone, he wants the case to be cracked and the data recovered at the earliest.

He also told police that his office employees were alerted about the incident by a tea shop owner who saw the locks tampered from outside.

Sunday’s break-in at Sharma’s office was reported within weeks of a similar burglary at deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s office in Patparganj. Police have not been able to solve that case too. Police sources say they suspect the role of the same gang because the DVR of the CCTV was also stolen from Sharma’s office like Sisodia’s.

Investigating officers said they have collected finger print records and are collecting forensics evidence. “We are looking at CCTVs from other shops. We are interrogating some suspects,” an officer said.