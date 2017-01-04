Cabinet clears land transfer in Delhi’s Dwarka for diplomatic enclave

The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared a proposal to transfer 37 hectare land in Dwarka, from DDA to the Union urban development (UD) ministry, for the second diplomatic enclave in the Capital.

Delhi currently has one diplomatic enclave in Chanakyapuri but with hardly any land available in the area, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had requested the UD ministry for more land allotment to diplomatic missions/ international organizations for building their chanceries/ embassies in Delhi. Embassies of over 65 countries are located in Chanakyapuri.

DDA, which comes under the UD ministry, had zeroed in on this particular stretch of land located in Dwarka’s Sector 24.

A senior government official said that plots will be allotted to countries who have requested MEA for land. “Preference will be given to countries that are running their embassies from rented building,” the official added.

Currently diplomatic enclave of some 39 countries runs from rented properties in the Capital.

DDA had earmarked 34.87 hectare land in Sector 24, Dwarka for the project that was first conceived in 2007. This land will now be transferred to UD ministry’s Land and Development Office. “DDA has already developed the trunk infrastructure including road, electricity, water and sewerage network in the area,” said a UD ministry official.