CBI files FIR against suspected Pakistani hackers for defacing DU college website

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a suspected Pakistani hacker who broke into the website of a Delhi University college.

The Aryabhatta College website was hacked twice last year and defaced with anti-Indian and Israeli army slogans, says the FIR registered in March.

In his complaint, college principal Manoj Sinha identified the hacker as Mehrab Hassan.

The FIR, a copy of which is in possession of HT, says the college’s tech team tracked down Hassan’s Facebook page in which he named the Indian websites, including that of the Aryabhatta College, he had hacked.

Hassan claims to be a part of Anonymous hackers’ group and has listed Paris as his city of residence and Pakistan’s Mandi Bahauddin as his native place.

HT can’t vouch for the veracity of the Facebook page.

The college said the website was hacked twice, on the night of June 29, 2016 and again on July 25.

Screenshots of the defaced website, submitted with the complaint, show a Pakistani flag in the backdrop with text: “Hacked by Mehrab Hasan. Trust me I am a hacker”.

“Shame on your security,” reads another message, signed off by “Pakxploiters” .

Palestine and Kashmir, too, find a mention.

“Message for endian army and Israel army. You both are same, killing innocent Muslims. endia killing them in Kashmir. Israel killing them in Palestine. Free Kashmir. Free Palestine”

The FIR has been registered under various sections of the information technology act for hacking, disrupting service and access computer system without permission.

HT left a message on Hassan’s Facebook but was yet to hear from him.