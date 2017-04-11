CBI begins inquiry against AAP minister Satyendar Jain for ‘money laundering’

The CBI on Tuesday registered a preliminary inquiry to look into accusations of money laundering by Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain, the latest blow to the Aam Aadmi Party that has been hit by charges of corruption.

The inquiry was registered to look into allegations that the AAP leader, already battling charges of nepotism, laundered Rs 4 crore through a web of shell companies, Central Bureau of Investigation officials told HT.

Jain controlled three private companies and was using them to launder money since 2010, sources said.

He had quit positions in these companies but continued to control them and even bought agricultural land through the illicit money routed through these firms, they said.

“During his stint as Delhi minister he misused his position to covert this agricultural land into residential type,” a source said on condition of anonymity.

The matter was referred to the CBI by income tax department under the new benami transactions prohibitions act, a law brought in to fight black money.

Tax authorities submitted their findings to the CBI and the enforcement directorate, which tracks money-laundering and investigates foreign exchange violations.

A preliminary inquiry is not a formal investigation but a move to ascertain if accusations merit a probe.

Jain has been in news recently after a three-member committee that examined various decisions taken by the Kejriwal government red-flagged his daughter’s appointment to the Delhi state health mission.

Soumya Jain, who is an architect by training, didn’t have the qualification for the job, the Shunglu committee said in its report.

The Congress made the report’s findings public after obtaining information through RTI.

Jain dismissed the report as “mud-slinging” and said no irregularity was committed by the AAP government. He also rejected as “all lies” the allegations surrounding his daughter’s appointment”.