CBI team ‘visits’ office of Delhi health minister Jain’s aide

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) teams on Friday ‘visited’ the office of officer-on-special-Duty (OSD) to Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain to scrutinise documents in connection with its FIR alleging irregularities in his appointment.

“Our teams ‘visited’ the office of Dr Nikunj Aggarwal in the Delhi government secretariat and Nehru Bal Chikitsalya to seek and scrutinise documents,” said a CBI official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The officer did not term the ‘visit’ of CBI teams as ‘searches’.

The CBI in its FIR has alleged that Dr Aggarwal was appointed first as a senior resident in the state-run Bal Chikitsalaya and later as an OSD to the health minister in contravention of rules.

The agency registered the case on the basis of a complaint from Delhi government’s deputy secretary (vigilance) KS Meena. Besides, a private person named Him Gahlot, a resident of Matraon village in the Capital, also complained about Dr Aggarwal to the CBI’s anti-corruption unit.

The complaint of Meena now the part of the FIR.

The agency in its FIR named Dr Aggarwal as well as Dr Anup Mohta, the director of Bal Chkitsalaya, and unknown officials of the Delhi government as accused in the case.

Read: Jung’s parting shot? CBI registers FIR against Delhi health minister Jain’s aide

BJP leader Vijender Gupta alleged that Dr Aggarwal is the son-in-law of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s sister-in-law.

The case was referred for a CBI probe on the directions of outgoing Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung.

Meena in his complaint said Dr Aggarwal was appointed as senior resident (ortho) in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya on ad hoc basis on August 10, 2015 even though there was no proposal to engage an SR and no such post was available.

“No advertisement was issued by the hospital for the selection of Dr Nikunj Aggarwal as SR. No walk-in interview was conducted for the purpose,” it alleged.

In his reaction, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said: “The CBI is conducting the raid as if the appointment of the health minister’s OSD is the biggest corruption that has happened in India. They cannot prevent a small theft. To hide the scam of demonetisation, they are targeting AAP,” Sisodia said.