Manish Sisodia faces CBI probe over ‘irregularities’ in ‘Talk to AK’ campaign

The CBI on Wednesday registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and some unnamed state government officials to probe alleged irregularities in the “Talk to AK” campaign.

“We have filed a PE against Sisodia and other unknown government officials, as there are allegations of improprieties and violation of extent rules and regulations in award of work pertaining to media campaign ‘Talk to AK’,” a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official said.

The campaign was an interactive session of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, under which people could reach out to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader through social media.

Reacting to the CBI probe, Sisodia said he would be expecting a CBI raid in his office and his home on Thursday morning.

“Welcome Modiji to the battlefield. I will be waiting for your CBI at my home and my office tomorrow (Thursday) morning,” he tweeted.

The CBI had last month raided Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain’s OSD (Officer on Special Duty) Nikunj Aggarwal’s office in the Delhi Secretariat over alleged irregularities in his appointment.

Kejriwal also took to Twitter and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has nothing else to do except going after the AAP.

“It seems like Modiji has gone mad. There is only one thing left for the Prime Minister of the nation to do -- to go after us,” he said.

Calling Modi a coward, Kejriwal asked if he unleashed the CBI because the Bharatiya Janata Party is losing in Punjab and Goa.

Punjab and Goa go to polls on February 4.