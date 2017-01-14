CBI to probe over 30 Delhi cops ‘stung’ by a citizen

More than 30 policemen, and municipal officials in Delhi will be probed by the CBI on the charges of seeking bribes from bus operators and bootleggers and indulging in other corrupt practices.

The policemen and municipal employees were allegedly caught taking money on a spy camera by a man named Chetan Sharma between 2008 and 2010.

The Delhi Police crime branch registered an FIR in the case in 2012 but in November last year, the Delhi high court, following a petition by Sharma directed the CBI to take over the probe.

The high court roped in the CBI following allegations that the police was going slow on the probe.

“Before this case I had also conducted a sting operation on more than 100 corrupt traffic policemen and that probe is also with the CBI. In the current case also the number of policemen caught on camera may go up to 70,” said Sharma.

In his complaint to the Delhi Police, which is now part of the CBI FIR, Sharma named some of the policemen and erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees ‘stung’ by him on the spy camera. Sharma submitted original recordings of the sting operation in the high court.

He told the police that he caught dozens of policemen on camera taking bribes from bus operators for illegal entries at various traffic points in the city. He also managed to film policemen and excise officials extorting money from bootleggers. He caught on camera MCD employees and staff at sub-divisional magistrate’s office for corrupt practices.

Sharma told the police that he had earlier complained about the alleged corrupt officials to concerned authorities. Sharma submitted affidavits of people who the policemen has sought bribes from in the high court.

“Due to my campaign against corrupt policemen, I was implicated in an attempt to murder case also. For the last two years, no one has come to depose in that case,” said Sharma.