CBSE likely to postpone Class 12 board exams by a week due to polls

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to postpone Class 12 board exams to March second week owing to the upcoming assembly polls in five states, sources said.

CBSE is likely to announce the schedule early next week.

“We will ensure there is no delay in releasing the results and students will get enough time between exams. It is most likely the exams will start on March 9 or 10. But a final view is yet to be taken,” said a source.

The exams usually begin on March 1 and end in April, and results are declared in the third week of May. The postponement will help conduct exams smoothly as teachers and staff will be busy with election duty, sources said. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will go to polls between February 11 and March 8.

There will no problem if results are declared on time, school principals and teachers said.

“I don’t think 8-9 days’ delay in starting the examination will affect anything. There has been a lot of digitisation in CBSE. Last year too, CBSE was 10 days ahead in declaring the result,” said principal of a school in west Delhi, requesting anonymity.

As long as the last date of the examination held is maintained, there will be no problem, The Indian School principal, Tania Joshi, said. “The time between exams may be reduced to adjust the delay. As college admissions will begin, there cannot be a delay in declaring results,” said Joshi.

However, students fear entrance examinations for engineering colleges may be held between board exams.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is scheduled for April 2. Last year, it was held on April 9.

“With this pushing back of examination dates by 9-10 days, it looks like we will have to take entrance tests in between exams,” said Vidya Niketan student, Rohit Sharma.

However, teachers said students shouldn’t worry as CBSE usually holds the Humanities examination in the later part of April.

“As it is CBSE which conducts both examinations, they must have kept this issue in mind,” said a teacher at Delhi Public School, RK Puram.

There is information yet about CBSE Class 10 board exams.