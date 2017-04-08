Celebrity alumnae elated about Miranda House’s No. 1 rank in HRD Ministry rankings

When Miranda House, Delhi University, was recently named No. 1 in the countrywide government ranking of educational institutions — the list is prepared by the HRD Ministry — the news spread like wildfire. The college was marked on 20 parameters under the National Institutional Ranking Framework. Students of the college were ecstatic, as were the alumnae, many of whom are now well-known in the field of entertainment. Some of the former students share their fond memories of Miranda House and the joy they felt when it was ranked No. 1.

Neeti Mohan sent a cake and flowers to celebrate Miranda House’s top ranking. (Yogen Shah)

Neeti Mohan, singer

I found this out when some of my friends were messaging each other and thought it’s such a fantastic news. I immediately called my principal ma’am. I’ve sent the college some flowers and a big cake, because I’m very attached to my college. It was such a proud moment to write that congratulations message on the cake.

Miranda House is an institution that has shaped the way I am today. Everyone, including principal ma’am and teachers, are so driven; I think that automatically comes when it’s a women’s college. Being focussed is a part of being a woman. Now I’m even more proud of being an alumna of Miranda House.

Read more

Mouni Roy says Miranda House’s contemporary dance society is the strongest among all colleges. (Yogen Shah)

Mouni Roy, actor

I was in the English literature department, and found it fascinating when all of us as a class sat down to watch films based on books that we had read as part of our syllabus. Before Miranda House, I used to only dance to Bengali songs. In college, I discovered there’s something called contemporary dance. Our choreography society is very strong across all colleges. In fact, I met Shakti (Mohan, the renowned dancer) there... we are batch mates.

Miranda House has one of the best auditoriums and the best library. Almost every student in the first year goes and stands in front of that library, thinking, ‘I’m going to finish reading all these books’, but that never really happens!

I feel very proud, grateful and blessed to have lived all that in college and to have been taught by one of the best faculties in the whole country. That’s what makes a college or any educational institution good... or the best.

Shilpa Shukla signed her debut movie when she was studying in Miranda House. (Viral Bhayani)

Shilpa Shukla, actor

I signed my first film, Khamosh Pani, when I was in college. We shot in Pakistan for almost a year. But my teachers were very considerate and allowed me to appear for exams, despite being absent for so many classes. Bunk karne ka to scene hi nahi tha... when you get such an open atmosphere.

The most nostalgic part has been my relationship with my teachers from the sociology department. It’s unique, because there is no sense of fear of any kind... they let you experiment and let you be. Three years ago, I went to collect my degree and met my teachers, the great guides in that nostalgic building.

Minissha Lamba misses the faculty of Miranda House’s English literature department. (Yogen Shah)

Minissha Lamba, actor

My days in Miranda House were beautiful. The English literature department (as I’m sure still is) was gifted with the most wonderful women, who shaped us mentally. They focussed on encouraging us not to limit ourselves. Some of their important lessons have become fundamental to my thought process.

Ruchi Savarn Mohan, actor

I am so thrilled to know that Miranda House has become the No. 1 college in the country and that I had the privilege of being a part of this wonderful institution. This college has given me the most memorable, best three years of my life.

Miranda House Principal Pratibha Jolly cuts the cake sent by Neeti Mohan to celebrate the college’s top ranking. (Facebook/ Pratibha Jolly)

The principal Speaks:

“I personally don’t believe in rankings, but a job well done must be celebrated. The cake sent by Neeti (Mohan) triggered the celebrations. When we got the cake, I just stepped out into the corridor and whoever was passing by, I randomly asked them to come in for a surprise. I then asked them to cut the cake and everyone was extremely excited,” says Pratibha Jolly.



Follow @htshowbiz for more