Child rights body summons education officers on kids enrolled under EWS category

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned government officers, asking them to produce details of students enrolled in private unaided schools under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)/ Disadvantage Group (DG) category over the last five years.

Commission officials said twelve deputy directors did not provide the information even after being served a pre-summon notice on September 12. The NCPCR issued another summon on January 6, asking officials to appear on January 17.

According to NCPCR, repeated reminders failed to yield any information from a majority of schools. The commission got information of only 491 schools out of the 1,187 private schools in the Capital.

“We have waited for the reply for eight months, but to no avail. We have now summoned all deputy directors of education to appear before the commission in person and provide necessary information,” said NCPCR member (education) Priyank Kanoongo.

Section12(1)(c) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act,2009, says every recognised private school imparting elementary education, even if it is not receiving any kind of aid or grant to meet its expenses, is obliged to reserve 25% of its seats for economically weaker or disadvantaged boys and girls.

“The data asked by NCPCR is very voluminous, but we have still provided most of the data. Information regarding some of the smaller schools is still left but will be provided soon,” said an official from the directorate of education.

The commission wants details about the number of students admitted, those already studying and drop outs between 2011 and 2016.

NCPCR issued the first letter on June 8 to director of education. A pre-summon was issued on September 12, which asked them to provide the data within seven days.

“If they fail to submit the details by January 17, action will be taken,” said an NCPCR official.

