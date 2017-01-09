 Chilly Monday morning in Delhi; three trains cancelled, 41 delayed due to fog | delhi | Hindustan Times
Jan 09, 2017-Monday
Chilly Monday morning in Delhi; three trains cancelled, 41 delayed due to fog

delhi Updated: Jan 09, 2017 09:55 IST
IANS
New Delhi
It was a chilly Monday morning here with the mercury further dropping by six degrees. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average.

There was shallow fog with good visibility, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“The days ahead will be clear and colder,” the IMD official told IANS.

The IMD forecast no further rain. The visibility at 8.30 a.m. was 600 metres and the humidity was 100 per cent.

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 20.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average.

At least 41 trains were running late and three were cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India on Monday morning, a railway official said.

According to the Northern Railway official, nine trains were rescheduled.

The cancelled trains included New Delhi-Hyderabad T Express, New Delhi-Vishakhapatnam Express and Anand Vihar-Garib Rath Express.

At least six international and seven domestic flights arriving in Delhi were delayed due to fog, an Indira Gandhi International airport official said.

<