CISF plugs security loopholes at baggage clearance at Delhi metro stations

A year after a man had managed to sneak in a gun at a Metro station, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has started crack down on passengers trying to take the baggage without security clearance. The CISF, which manages the security at Delhi Metro premises, says that it has identified the points where passengers can hand over the baggage to other passengers without security clearance.

In 2015, till October, 43 such cases were detected and it increased to 56 in the next three months taking the total tally to 99. In 2016, till December 15, 157 such cases have been detected and passengers have been fined.

On October 1, 2015, a 30-year-old man shot himself at the paid area of the busy Rajeev Chowk Metro station. The man reportedly boarded the Metro from Chandni Chowk Metro station and got down at Rajeev Chowk. During investigation, it was revealed that he managed to sneak in a country-made pistol by asking his sister to hand him over the baggage instead of taking it through the proper channel.

“After this incident, we also cracked down on passengers trying to enter through exit gates and avoiding security check. Over 100 such cases have been detected this year,” said a CISF official.

The CISF has also fined 341 passengers walking on the Metro track and deboarded 3,202 male passengers from the ladies coach of the Delhi Metro.

“The stations of Delhi Metro are spread in large areas and at times it becomes impossible to check whether passengers who are inside the security check are taking anything from passenger who is outside the security point. At many stations, the height of barricades was less while at some stations due to overcrowding, the staff was unable to keep an eye. After this incident, we had to increase vigil and as a result more persons were caught,” said a senior CISF official, requesting anonymity.

After catching them, the CISF hands them to the Delhi Metro, that issues fine to them.

From sitting on the floor to walking on the railway track and spitting, the Delhi Metro has provision to challan passengers under the Delhi Metro Act.

According to the RTI reply, most of the passengers were challaned for entering the women’s coach. “Of the 1,06,846 passengers, who were penalised, 59,545 were challaned for entering the women’s coach. The fine for the same is R 250. The maximum fine is for obstructing trains or train doors and only three persons have been challaned in five years,” the reply by DMRC revealed.

Between July 2011 and March 2016, the DMRC collected R 2.47 crore as fine. The DMRC said that it has pasted the list of violations at every Metro station informing passengers about the consequences.