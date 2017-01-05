CISF sub-inspector shoots self at Kalkaji Metro station

A 30-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sub-inspector (SI) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself using his service pistol at the Kalkaji Metro station in south Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

The alleged suicide took place at 4.22 pm in the CCTV control room of the station, CISF officials said.

Though no suicide note was recovered from the incident spot, officials said that the sub-inspector was under stress over some issues not known to them. The deceased was identified as Bhagat Singh, a native of Agra in Uttar Pradesh. Singh was also the shift in-charge of the station security.

Around 4.15 pm, a senior CISF official said, Singh went to the station’s CCTV control room where the CCTV operator was already present. He asked the operator to leave for a security check. The operator walked out of the control room and was some 100 meters away when he heard a gunshot sound. He rushed back to the control room and found Singh lying in a pool of blood and his pistol lying next to him.

Read: Delhi Police head constable shoots himself on Supreme Court premises

“Singh had shot himself in his temple. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on admission,” said the official adding they scanned Singh’s phone but did not find anything that triggered him to take the extreme step.

The family members of Singh were informed. When they were asked if Singh was depressed over any family issue, the family members also expressed surprise over his extreme step. A probe has been initiated into the incident.

According to the senior officer, Singh had been serving in Delhi Metro for the past one and a half year. He had recently returned from a holiday.