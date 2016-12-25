North Delhi civic body’s cycle tracks project hits roadblock

Aimed to promote an environment friendly and affordable public transport system, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s project to set up cycle stands at 25 spots in the city has hit a road block.

The project, which had received in-principle approval from North Corporation commissioner PK Gupta, has been referred back by the standing committee on Thursday.

The deliberative wing demanded that the officials take prior approval of finance and law departments before starting the bidding process. The members also asked for the same facility in far flung areas where the public transport is poor.

“We are in favour of the project. In fact, it would encourage people to use cycles in place of cars/vehicles for covering shorter distance. But it is important that the project is legally correct and financially viable,” said Vijay Prakash Pandey, leader of house, North Corporation.

“Moreover, the officials should prepare a proper map of each site to ensure that they get an aesthetic look,” he said further.

The proposal was mentioned in this year’s financial budget also. It stated that similar to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the North Corporation will outsource such facilities to concessionaires in return of advertising rights.

A space of 25 feet by 8 feet will be allotted at 25 prime locations to accommodate 10 cycles per stand. “The allottee would develop these places at no cost for corporation and use it for a time period of 10 years. He will be allowed to place advertisement in an area of 20/8 through e-auction. The users can use the facility free of cost or at a minimal cost,” said a senior North Corporation official.

According to him, in North Corporation there are lots of educational institutional covering Delhi University and heavily congested areas like Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar where cycle sharing would become popular mode of transport and will also reduce the traffic congestion.