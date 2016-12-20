Good or bad? Class 10 exam comeback evokes mixed reactions

Class X Board exams are set to make a comeback from 2018 but schools in the Capital have a mixed opinion about the move with some saying it will put pressure on students and many others welcoming the change.

According to sources, in its governing body meet, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided that compulsory Class X board exams will make a comeback under which 80% weightage would be given to the written exam and 20% to internal assessment by the schools.

The recommendations will now be sent to the HRD ministry for approval. HRD minister Prakash Javadekar has been in favour of reintroducing the exam.

Principals said implementation of Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) was anyway difficult in government schools owing to the large number of students in one classroom, introduced seven years ago, aimed at improving activity-based learning.

“Under CCE nobody was actually focusing on learning because teachers were busy in making files. Till Class VIII anyway the student passes and then you had CCE which meant a lot of students from government schools just entered Class XI without really having studied or tested on anything,” said Rajeshwari Kapri, principal of Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Sonia Vihar.

Action Committee Unaided Recognized Private Schools, an umbrella body of around 500 schools, said it welcomes the move. “It is good for students. Now there will be real teaching and learning,” said Bharat Arora, general secretary.

Priyanka Gulati, principal Evergreen Public School, Vasundhara Enclave, said, “It is a welcome move as it will ensure teachers focus on making students learn. Students and teachers will have a sense of responsibility now.”

However, many private schools said the move will end up bringing back pressure on students to perform in exams.

“It will create panic among students. Board exams create a lot of pressure on students to perform well on that one day of the exam. CCE is a wonderful system as it gives students holistic education. Its implementation had problems because some teachers were just lazy to put in efforts,” said Preetinder Kaur from Tagore International School, Vasant Vihar.

Schools said CCE, which is currently being followed, gives students a chance for activity-based learning. However, schools agree that not many were able to follow it properly owing to lack of training.

“A large group of principals, teachers and parents do support the board exams. However, CCE did provide a chance to schools to identify potential of students even though it required highly skilled teachers which many schools could not get,” said Ameeta Mulla Watta, principal Springdales School, Pusa Road.