Cong’s Maken says BJP, AAP stalling development in Delhi 

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party of stalling developmental projects in Delhi.

At a convention of party workers on Tuesday, state unit chief Ajay Maken said that people are fed up of the “misrule” of BJP and AAP, and they would vote Congress back to power in three municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs).

“People of Delhi are fed up with the 10-year misrule of the BJP in the three MCDs and the two-year misrule of the AAP in the national capital as developmental works in Delhi have come to a halt,” he said.

Maken also released a booklet containing what it as dubbed the chargesheet against AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, titled “Kejriwal ke Bhrashtachar, Mauj Kare Rishtedar”.

The booklet details alleged corruption indulged in by close relatives of the chief minister. “The Congress workers will start making door-to-door campaigns and distribute the booklets. They will explain the failures of BJP and AAP to the people. Congress would make a forceful comeback in Delhi, as the people want the party to come back to power,” he said, claiming that the Congress will return to power in the MCDs with huge majority.

“The bye-elections from 13 MCD wards —of which the Congress won five — showed how people were eager to see the Congress back in power, as none of these wards were earlier held by the party. Both the BJP-ruled MCDs and the AAP-ruled Delhi government have become dens of corruption; both parties have let down the people of Delhi with false promises,” Maken said.

AICC in-charge of Delhi PC Chacko, former Delhi MPs Sajjan Kumar, Mahabal Mishra, and Ramesh Kumar, and other senior party members were also present on the occasion.

Senior Congress leader Chacko said that under the leadership of Maken, the Congress is set to return to power in the national capital.