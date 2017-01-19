Cop’s son stabs teacher nine times in Delhi for rejecting marriage proposal

A 23-year-old playschool teacher was stabbed at least nine times by two men, one of whom is the son of a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector.

The injured teacher was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries. Police said they recovered the knives were allegedly used in the incident.

The accused, Amit, 25, and his cousin Basant, 19, entered the woman’s house in outer Delhi’s Najafgarh and stabbed her with kitchen knives at around 2pm on Wednesday.

Police said Amit, a married man and the cop’s son, was stalking the teacher and had proposed marriage to her. A month ago, Amit had also befriended the woman’s younger brother to get entry to her house. Police said Amit apparently stabbed the woman, when she rejected his proposal again on Wednesday and slapped him.

Read: Murder or suicide? Why police in a fix over East Delhi double murder

On Wednesday afternoon, the incident took place when the woman was alone at home. Diagnosed with typhoid, she had taken leave from school and had been resting at home for the last 10 days.

The victim’s younger brother said Amit first called him to a nearby market in the afternoon on the pretext of buying medicines.

“When I reached the place, I called Amit thrice, but his number was switched off. I then called my sister, but she too did not answer my call raising my suspicions,” the woman’s brother told HT.

The incident came to light when the victim’s four-year-old niece came home from school and saw the woman lying unconscious and in a pool of blood on the ground.

The child immediately alerted her neighbours, who then informed the police and the woman’s relatives. She was rushed to Rao Tula Ram hospital, from where doctors referred her to Safdarjung hospital.

Read: Delhi murder: Hired killer, drug and lethal injection stolen from AIIMS

Doctors told police that the woman had been stabbed in the left side of her abdomen and had also received injuries on her head and ear.

Police recorded the woman’s statement at the hospital in which she named Amit and Basant as the culprits.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Rishi Pal said the two men were then arrested on Thursday morning.

Amit, who had studied till Class XII, had got married three month’s ago and is unemployed. His cousin Basant confessed that they had bought the knives from a local market a few hours before the incident.

‘She had turned him down once’

After initial investigations, police have found that Amit had lied to the woman’s brother and told him that he knew the victim from a civil volunteer training class that they attended together. “I was unaware of him stalking my sister. Amit stays nearby, so when we wanted to become friends, I did not suspect anything,” the victim’s brother said.

He said that once they became friends, Amit started visiting him at home. “Amit told me that he and my sister have worked together as civil defence volunteers,” said the victim’s brother.

Read: Protests erupt after two Class 12 students stab Delhi schoolteacher to death

The woman’s mother, who works as a domestic help in Vasant Kunj, told HT that for the last 15 days, Amit had been harassing her continuously.

“My daughter told me that she was being stalked and harassed by Amit. I had twice told off Amit and asked him not to visit our house. I had even warned my son against being in touch with him,” she said.

She also said that she did not discuss this with her husband to avoid a possible confrontation. “Some days ago, when my daughter was alone at home, Amit had come home and proposed marriage. My daughter then had slapped him and complained to me. We did not even know he was married,” she added.

The victim’s father works as a security guard.

Read more: YouTube ‘kissing prankster’ Sumit faces cops again, girls say he’s their friend