Cops complete search operation in JNU but Najeeb still missing

Acting on the Delhi high court’s orders to find missing student Najeeb Ahmad, 600 Delhi Police personnel searched Jawaharlal Nehru University but could not find any clue.

On Monday, over a dozen sniffer dogs and horses were taken to the campus. Police said 60% of the area was searched.

The process continued on Tuesday, during which residential complex of the faculty, academic blocks and other rooms were checked.

A senior official said, “We had already searched 60% of the entire campus on Monday. Forested area was also checked by security personnel on Monday and residential area of staff and students was fully scanned on Tuesday. We haven’t received any lead.”

The Delhi high court had ordered the search after the disappearance of an MSc student Najeeb Ahmad. Court had suggested that sniffer dogs be used in the search operation.

Read: 600 cops comb JNU for clues to trace missing student Najeeb Ahmad

The heavy deployment of force remained on campus for two days from morning to evening. On Tuesday, the search began at 10.30 am and continued till 5 pm.

Joint commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Yadav said, “The entire campus has been searched within two days. The search is over now. Forty per cent area was left and was covered by the staff on Tuesday.”

The campus was divided into 12 zones using Google map,

each headed by an ACP. Each ACP was given two sniffer dogs and handlers and 50 police personnel.

Najeeb has been missing from JNU since October 15 after an alleged tiff with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarathi members.