Cops to conduct lie-detector test on missing JNU student’s roommate

The Delhi Police crime branch that is probing the JNU student Najeeb Ahmad’s missing case will conduct a lie detector test on Ahmad’s roommate, Kasim, on Thursday. Notices have been sent to eight others, including JNU students, for the same.

While Ahmad’s roommate, Kasim, and a couple of JNU students have already given their consent for the test, the response of other persons is still awaited. Senior crime branch officials said that some of the students are out of Delhi and they will respond as soon as they return to Delhi.

A senior crime branch officer said that the other two JNU students are likely to appear for the polygraph test on Thursday. “If other students agree to undergo the lie detector test, they would be called for it in the coming days,” said an officer.

Sources in the crime branch said that investigators have prepared a list of around 60 questions, which they will ask during the polygraph test. Investigators believe that some of the students have been hiding some crucial facts related to Ahmad’s disappearance.

“Some of the questions are related to the October 14 night incident during which he (Ahmad) had clashed with some members from RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, who had come to seek support for hostel elections. Other questions will be related to Ahmad’s alleged depression and the people whom he had been meeting in and outside the campus,” said a source.

A student of biotechnology, Ahmad, went missing on October 15 after an alleged altercation with members from ABVP. A reward of Rs10 lakh has been announced by the Delhi Police on any information about Ahmad.

Over 600 Delhi Police personnel assisted by over a dozen sniffer dogs and mounted police carried out two days ‘combing’ operation at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, including hostels, classrooms, and forested areas to search for clues that could help them trace Ahmad. The operation concluded on Tuesday but the police failed to get any clue.

JNU students have been protesting against alleged inaction by the administration and police in finding Najeeb. JNU Students’ Union said that despite their earlier requests, the police did not do anything but now after the court order they are paying lip service by scanning the campus.