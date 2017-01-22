Cow vigilante group tips off Gurgaon police, 2 arrested with 900 kilos of ‘beef’

Gurgaon police on Saturday night arrested two persons from Sohna Road and recovered around 900 kilos of meat from a car that they claim is beef.

The accused were carrying the meat from Mewat towards Delhi via Sohna Road, when members of Haryana Gau Raksha Dal, a cow protection group, got information about their movement and shared it with the police. The Dal members told police that as per information received from their sources, a Hyundai Accent car was carrying the ‘beef’ while a white Santro car was escorting it.

The police barricaded Sohna road near a toll plaza, spotted the white Santro and signalled it to stop. The driver of the car, instead, tried to reverse the car and flee but was stopped. While two occupants of the car managed to flee, one Hasan Mohammad, a resident of Nagina in Mewat, was nabbed.

Hasan later told police that a car following them was carrying the ‘beef’. A little while later, a white Accent car reached the spot and was stopped. The police then arrested the Accent’s driver, identified as Jumma, a resident of Nagina in Mewat and recovered meat that was stuffed in the trunk, near the rear seat, and front passenger seat.

The accused told the police that they were carrying the meat from Mewat to Delhi. Hasan identified two other accused, who had earlier fled from the Santro car, as Mammu Mohammad and Mustkim.

“We called a veterinarian doctor to the spot who said that the seized meat looked like beef. A sample has been sent to a lab in Hisar and a report is waited before we commence legal procedure” said inspector Mukesh Kumar, SHO, Sohna police station.

He said the accused were booked under Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 and section 120-B of the IPC. The Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act makes cow slaughter or beef smuggling punishable with imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Complainant Anup Kumar, member of the cow protection group, said he and his friends had received information from a source about meat, possibly beef, being smuggled to Delhi, after which they alerted the police.

On June 10, two men nabbed for smuggling beef in a car were beaten by cow vigilantes and forced to eat cow dung near Badarpur border on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway. The accused were later handed over to the Faridabad police.