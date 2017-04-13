Crescendo 2017: Shaheed Sukhdev College annual fest is an unforgettable one

Taking the fun quotient a notch higher, the annual fest of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS), Crescendo 2017, was a mix of dance, art, music and games.

Read more

With DJ Candice Redding’s tadka of hip-pop music, the two-day fest became a hit for the students. Grooving to her own beats along with the students, Redding enjoyed herself thoroughly. “It was a wonderful night performing in front of the enthusiastic students. I’d love to perform again for such a great crowd,” said Redding.

Students showed their support for the LGBTQ community during the fest.

For students, their annual fest is a celebration that honours months of hard work — the event is the culmination of efforts put in by students, faculty members and others who make the college a vibrant place, one that excels in cultural activities as well as academics.

“The fest is the perfect amalgamation of competitive and joyful spirit. It’s a celebration like no other,” said Megha Arya, second-year student.

As a part of Vistas, the fashion show, students staged some quirky looks at the Crescendo 2017 fest.

Out of the various competitions held within the Crescendo 2017 fest, such as Octaves, the music fest, Vistas, the fashion show, Alla Prima, the art show, and Encore, the dance contest, it’s the last one that got the most attention. Students showed off some seriously energetic moves and daring acts as part of their performances, which had the spectators — also mostly students — cheering loudly. Vanshika, a third-year student, said, “Encore’s thrilling dance performances and the EDM (electronic dance music) night with DJ Candice were truly my favourites. I enjoyed myself so much — it was an unforgettable experience.”