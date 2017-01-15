Cries for mercy ‘amused’ and ‘encouraged’ east Delhi serial rapist

Little girls begging for help amused him, Sunil Rastogi, the serial rapist told the police.

Emboldened by the fact that the families of his first two victims did not approach the police, Rastogi thought he could get away with anything.

The 38-year-old tailor, involved in at least six cases of sexual assault, was arrested on Saturday. Rastogi, father of five children aged 15, 12, 10, 11 and 9 years, lived in Kalyanpuri in east Delhi. He assaulted a minor girl in 2004 but her family did not report the matter to the police for the fear of social stigma.

Next week, he assaulted another minor girl. Her family too did not approach the police. However, they forced Rastogi to leave Delhi after which he went to Rudrapur, Uttar Pradesh, with his family.

“He, however, kept making frequent visits to Delhi to target minor girls,” a police source said.

Intriguingly, Rastogi used to travel only by one train -- Sampark Kranti Express, which runs between Delhi and Kathgodam -- and used to mark dates on the calendar for his visits. He chose to travel only on odd dates.

Rastogi, police said, used to tell his wife that he has to go to Delhi for work. “He would reportedly mark dates on the calender and tell his wife that he has to visit Delhi to take orders for clothes and meet some boutique owners. He only chose odd dates for his travel,” a police officer said.

Police said it is not clear whether Rastogi targeted his two daughters or not. “Rastogi claims he has lost the count of the number of girls he has victimised. We also suspect that he assaulted his children but that is unclear,” the officer said.

“The investigation in this case is on. We urge people to come forward and file complaints against molesters and rapists as silence encourages them,” the officer said.