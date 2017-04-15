Criminal held for intimidating voters to support a candidate contesting MCD elections

A 24-year-old hitman of the Iqbal Bhalla gang allegedly involved in contract killing, robbery and extortion in south Delhi areas was arrested on Friday from Sangam Vihar area, police said.

The arrested criminal, Rajkumar alias Aryan, was involved in two attempt to murder cases registered in 2012 and 2013 in the Sangam Vihar police station. A pistol was recovered from his possession.

Rajkumar was arrested on Friday after the local police was tipped off about his location in Sangam Vihar area. “We raided his hideout and nabbed him with a firearm,” added the officer.

Police said Rajkumar was allegedly working for a candidate contesting the Delhi municipal elections. He was allegedly intimidating voters to garner votes for the politician, they said. The police, however, refused to share details about the candidate.

Read more

A senior police officer said that after the murder of the gang’s kingpin Iqbal Bhalla in 2015, Rajkumar took control of the gang.

“The residents of Sangam Vihar and other adjacent residential localities were so terrified with Rajkumar that nobody dared to report against him to the police. Even as he was constantly terrorising people by opening fire, nobody mustered courage to file a police complaint against him,” said the officer.

“We were very much aware of Rajkumar’s illegal activities and our teams were putting efforts to nab him at the earliest. Last month, we had almost managed to nab him but our raiding team got stuck on the road due to traffic and he fled leaving behind his motorcycle,” said the officer.

Rajkumar, the officer said, had committed three firing incidents in Sangam Vihar in the past couple of months. Though the local police did get information about all the firing incidents, no case was registered in the absence of a formal complaint.