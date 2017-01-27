Customers to get a chance to look at rejected DDA flats before buying

The Delhi Development Authority will let buyers visit the 13,000 flats it plans to bring back to the market later this year, a move to avoid a repeat of 2014 when most of these houses were returned over shoddy construction.

The buyers will be able to inspect the houses before they book them to ensure transparency as people would be able to see for themselves the facilities being provided to them, DDA vice-chairman Udai Pratap Singh told HT.

These flats — most are one-bedroom units — were surrendered by buyers complaining the size of the houses was smaller than what was promised. A lack of roads and streetlights and inadequate water supply were the other complaints.

The DDA, the city’s land developer, has put the houses back on sale under the banner of the 2016 housing scheme. The draw could be held in April.

Work was on to improve infrastructure such as approach roads and it would be completed within two months, DDA housing department principal commissioner JP Agarwal said on Thursday.

They would print two as well as three dimensional pictures of the apartments on brochures and the website to give people a better idea of “their future homes”, Agarwal said.

Buyers would get nearly a month to complete the formalities and submit applications, the scrutiny of which would take another month.

“The agency may start giving possession around July-September by which the unfinished civil work and services in the colonies will be completed,” he said.

The flats are spread across the city in places such as Sarita Vihar and Jasola in south Delhi, Dwarka in southwest, Pitampura and Rohini in northwest, Dilshad Garden in northeast, Paschim Vihar in the west and Mukherjee Nagar in the north.

Out of the 13,000 house, 350 are two-room middle income group (MIG) flats. The remaining are either lower income group flats (LIG) flats or Janata flats.