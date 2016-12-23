Day away from files, Jung breaks bread with Kejri

On a day Delhi woke up to its usual December fog, lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung had a change of schedule. Instead of rushing for his usual meetings, he was busy attending a battery of visitors.

And, ending a two-year spell of acrimony, Jung had breakfast with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

A day after throwing a surprise by tendering his resignation from the post, Jung also visited the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) where he spent over an hour.

Before leaving his residence to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jung hosted Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal told reporters that Jung had invited him over for breakfast.

Jung met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an hour today. Talking to Hindustan Times, Jung said : “It has been an exceptional honour to work with a visionary PM like Shri Narendra Modi. In my 45 years of experience, I have not experienced such unstinted support at this level. I thank PM for all the support in the past two-and-a-half years.”

Kejriwal was in Ranchi on Thursday and spoke to Jung over the phone after the resignation was announced.

Asked why Jung might have quit, Kejriwal said, “He resigned due to personal reasons.” Kejriwal made these comments after his meeting with Jung.

Always holding opposing grounds, Kejriwal had made stinging attacks on Jung on many occasions. But both of them are known to share a cordial relationship at the personal level.

Sisodia, who met Jung after Kejriwal, said the outgoing L-G pondered over his decision for some time before calling it quits.

Sisodia said he shared a “good rapport” with Jung and thanked him for his cooperation, especially in the area of education.

“He shared memories of the last two years. He is not upset. He said that he was mulling quitting over the last one year. He wants to spend time with his family and focus on academics. He said he could not quit due to issues like chikungunya (outbreak in the city),” Sisodia told reporters.

Though Jung did not have the burden of clearing the daily stack of government files, officials at the L-G secretariat said the beeline of the who’s who kept Jung busy even after he returned to office from the PMO.

“The list of visitors included minister Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain, Delhi chief secretary, senior police officers, vice-chancellors and senior bureaucrats and officials from the Delhi Development Authority,” an official said.

All routine meetings and appointments were cancelled on Friday, the official said.