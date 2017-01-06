DCW issues notice to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi Police

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued a notice to Safdarjung hospital and Delhi Police and sought their explanation on the complaint of a woman, who alleged that she delivered twins at the hospital but was handed over only one child.

According to DCW, the ultrasounds reports of woman confirmed twin babies. The commission has given 48 hours to the hospital and police for response. The woman in her complaint claimed that she delivered two babies on December 22.

“We have demanded response from the hospital on action taken on the complaint and details of staff present at that time. DCW chairperson, Swati Maliwal has also recommended FIR against the hospitals for negligence,” said the DCW spokesperson.

According to complainant’s husband, matter was reported to the police station soon after the delivery. “But when we didn’t get any help, the matter was taken to DCW,” he said. As per DCW, the mother alleged that a nurse told her other child might be dumped in garbage pile.

“We have also sought copies of all complaints of similar nature received by hospital in past one year and action taken thereof to investigate whether the involvement of any organised criminal groups,” said the official.

The complainant has further alleged that when she inquired about this from the doctor and the nurse, they brushed off their concerns citing that the second child may have been dumped in garbage, said the press statement issued by DCW.

Safdarjung hospital has denied the woman’s allegation. “These are false and baseless allegations. The lady had delivered only one baby and she accepted this at the time of delivery happened on December 22. However, the Head of Department, Gynaecology is doing enquiring the issue and soon come out with detail report.”

According to the official, the woman had got the ultrasound done from private hospital, which was challenged by Safdarjung Hosptal’s doctor also. “They asked her to get the ultrasound done again. But she didn’t do that and turned up at the hospital only when she was in severe labour pain.”

Chinmoy Biswal, additional DCP (south), said, “A complaint had been received from a couple on December 27 that they were blessed with a baby daughter at Safdarjung Hospital on December 22. They claim that their prenatal tests were indicating two foetus. The complaint has been sent to the medical superintendent for a report that is still awaited.”