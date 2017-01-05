 DDA plans new housing project to build 16,000 bigger, better flats for next draw | delhi | Hindustan Times
DDA plans new housing project to build 16,000 bigger, better flats for next draw

delhi Updated: Jan 05, 2017 00:52 IST
Abhinav Rajput
Abhinav Rajput
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Out of 16,584 flats, to be built in Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Rohini, Preet Vihar, Phazulpur, Mandawali and Khichdipur, almost 33% will be in the HIG category (HT File Photo)

The Delhi Development Authority is ready with its next housing plan under which it will build more than 16,000 homes, 33% of which will be for high-income groups.

The project to build 16,584 flats in areas such as Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Rohini, Preet Vihar, Phazulpur, Mandawali and Khichdipur had got all the clearances, sources said. The work will begin as soon as the plan is passed by senior DDA officials.

On offer will be one -bedroom flats for economically weaker sections and the low-income group (LIG), two-bedroom houses for the middle-income group (MIG) and three-bedroom units for the higher income group (HIG). “The cost of these houses is yet to be decided,” a senior DDA official said.

The new project comes close on the heels of the city’s land developers getting the nod for 13,000 flats that are expected to go on the market in the coming months.

While 90% of these flats are in the LIG category, the new scheme will have around 33% HIG flats, most of which will come up in Vasant Kunj in south Delhi, Dwarka in Southwest and Rohini in Northwest.

Bulk of the 5,000 EWS houses and 5,000 LIG houses will come up in the east and Rohini zone while some are also planned for Dwarka’s sectors 14 and 19.

The DDA has not set any deadline for the project as it is in the planning stages but sources expect it to be completed in two to three years.

Officials have been asked to prepare a detailed project report and initial estimates, sources said.

DDA’s new housing project

EWSLIGMIG HIG Total in every zone

East zone

270920404749
Vasant kunj2506131641027
Narela131034954805
Dwarka zone3994255631387
Rohini zone1258201313454616
Total 59264478613556716584

