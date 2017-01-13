DDA expresses regret at repatriation of official, offers him job

The Delhi Development Agency (DDA) on Friday expressed regret, a day after furore the land owning agency’s decision to repatriate a senior official to his parent department because of his disability.

MK Gupta, commissioner (personnel), DDA, through a letter offered Rishi Raj Bhati an opportunity to join the department as director (public relation) of DDA on Friday. However, the land-owning agency added the relieving was based on ‘consent’ given by Bhati and denied any discrimination.

Bhati joined the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on January 10 on deputation from Delhi Transco Limited and was repatriated next day.

The latest offer letter says neither his parent department nor the applicant mentioned anything about physical disability. It states the nature of work, involving extensive outdoor activities, was explained to Bhati in a fair and transparent manner, and then it was mutually decided to send him back. “If your sentiments are hurt by DDA’s action, which was purely unintentional, it is regretted,” the letter further reads.

Gupta told HT: “After detailed deliberations with Mr Bhati, it was decided that he would go back. It was done after his due consent.”

Bhati, however, denied having given consent for his repartition. About the fresh job offer made to him, Bhati said he had not yet decided whether he would join DDA or not.

“I had not given my consent. The language of the ‘regret letter’ also is highly objectionable and derogatory. It states that ‘if you feel that you are confident about discharging the duties of the post of director (PR), you are welcome to join 15 days from the issue of this letter. Any inconvenience caused to you is again regretted’. It shows that they are not apologetic at all,” Bhati said.

Meanwhile, Javed Abidi, convener of Disabled Rights Group (DRG) said that he will stage a protest in front of DDA’s headquarters on Monday against the repartition decision.

He demanded reinstatement of Bhati and resignation of the Udai Pratap Singh, DDA vice chairman. “I will also write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue asking him to take action against the guilty officer and to set an example,” Abidi said.