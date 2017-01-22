DDA to roll out app to book sports facilities, call centre to register problems

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is developing a mobile application through which people will be able to book sports facilities using their phones. The app is likely to be rolled out in the next two months.

The DDA runs 15 sports complexes and two golf courses in Delhi.

A senior DDA official said Anil Baijal, authority chairman and lieutenant governor, visited DDA’s headquarters at Vikas Sadan on January 12 and told the officials that he wanted all activities of DDA to be online.

“In a meeting held to decide the future ventures of DDA, he said that he wants to ensure that people should be given all the facilities online so that they do not have to visit the offices of DDA,” he said.

On the instruction of the L-G, a blueprint is being drawn. Applications for sports facilities will be among the first few projects to be executed.

Besides, booking sports facilities through the application, people will also be able to get information on sporting infrastructure, games facilities in a particular sports complex, booking fees, coaching fees, etc.

DDA vice-chairman Udai Pratap Singh said, “We want to give all the facilities online, but at the same time we want to ensure that people who are not internet friendly are not missed out.”

Call centre for grievances

As a reason, a small call centre will also be developed for people to give feedback and register their complaints, he said.

“There are several old people who use sports facilities of DDA but are not very active online. These people can register their problems by calling at the centre,” he said.

The number of the call centre will be shown prominently on website. The call centre will also be functional in next two months.

Besides this, the websites of sports complexes will also be upgraded and it will have detailed information about all the sports facilities.

Sanjay Verma, who visits Saket sports complex regularly, said, “It would be great if we can book a play court through apps. It would free us from hassles of waiting or any other uncertainty.”

In the past, there have been complaints of staff taking money to allow people to use sports facilities at these complexes without showing it in their record books. The move will also help the agency to keep a tab on use of facilities and payments.