Death penalties, crimes fascinated man who killed father, set cylinder on fire

A former merchant navy officer, who murdered his father, stabbed three others and set a gas cylinder on fire injuring eight police officers at Ajanta Apartments in east Delhi on Sunday had an interest in crime and criminals. A day after he was arrested, Rahul Matta (35) told police he had a special interest in death penalties, gruesome crimes, and murder trials.

At least 10 posts on his Facebook wall are related to police and the judiciary. One of it reads, “Judges cops authorities act as selfish terrorists and incubate terrorism (sic).” Another one reads, “Hypocritical parasites both crown and cops are parts of the same terrorist organisation fooling canadians and international community for their mortgages leases pension benefits... (sic).”

On Monday, Matta was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Omvir Singh said that Matta has a history of violent behaviour.

“He was dismissed from the merchant navy in Canada for indiscipline. When he returned to Delhi, Matta went to Tihar jail for harassing a woman. His conduct was not good and so his relations with his parents had strained,” said Singh.

Resident Welfare Association secretary JL Gupta said the RWA banned him from entering the apartment.

“Complaints of harassment had been received against Matta from some women living in the apartment,” Gupta said.

Police officials said that Matta criticised the police and judiciary. This is evident from his Facebook page as well as the way he confronted police on Sunday afternoon. Matta allegedly went on a stabbing spree, killing his 64-year-old father and injuring two locals. When police and building residents tried stopping him, he allegedly opened a cylinder knob and lit a matchstick, leading to an explosion that injured police officials.

In one CCTV footage, at least four police officials are seen trying to overpower Matta, who tries to resist.

RWA members said the house which was set ablaze by Matta was rented to actor VK Sharma, who has acted in films such as Tewar, and his wife Kiran Sharma, who is an actor in a TV serial.

Police sources said that Matta denied stabbing his father during interrogation. In a mobile video, allegedly recorded at a police station, Matta says that he did not kill his father.

Police said Matta worked as a banker in New York and later as a navy merchant in Canada. Indiscipline in navy resulted in his dismissal and he came back to Delhi to live with his mother, who retired as a government official. His father and younger brother were in Canada then.

Police sources also said that Matta’s parents were close to their younger son, who is settled in Canada. This often infuriated Matta.

Matta’s relatives said that the deceased father, Ravinder Matta, would be cremated after his younger son returns from Canada in three days. They said that Matta’s mother is traumatised.

One of the relatives, requesting anonymity, said that Matta is an introvert and kept quiet most of the time. He returned from Canada two years ago. He had seemed like a “good person” back then.

“Rahul visited my house twice. He barely kept in touch but whenever we met, he never appeared violent. Though I knew that things weren’t going great at his home, I never thought he would do something so heinous,” the relative said.