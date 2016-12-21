Decision on Class 10 board exam taken on popular demand: Javadekar

Stating that the compulsory board exams will make a comeback from 2018, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said the decision is being taken on popular demand.

On Tuesday, the governing body of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recommended to the government that the Class 10 board exams be made mandatory. Javadekar said that it was unfair to give a choice to only 15 lakh students of CBSE, of which seven lakh students had opted for internal assessment, though nearly two crore students across the country take the compulsory exam.

The minister said that there are around two crore students who take the Class 10 exams across the country from different boards.

“Of these 1.93 crore students take the board exam but seven lakhs do not, this kind of discrimination is not proper,” said Javadekar.

He also said that there had been a demand from many schools, parents, education bodies to have a system where board exam is conducted for everyone.

CBSE students currently have the option to choose between board exams and school based exams in Class 10 but on Tuesday the CBSE decided to go for compulsory board exams from 2018.

The ministry will soon issue a final approval for the proposal.

The CBSE, which runs over 18,000 schools, offered a choice to students to opt for the board examination or school assessment in 2011. Making the board exam optional has been a subject of debate as the Class 10 final is often considered a stepping stone to higher education. The Class 10 board examination in CBSE schools was scrapped in 2010 and was replaced with the continuous and comprehensive evaluation which includes tests and grading through the year to reduce pressure on students.

Javadekar said the HRD ministry had circulated a cabinet note to various ministries for inter-ministerial consultations on the proposed changes in ‘No Detention’ policy under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

He said while it has been decided to introduce exams from Class VI. The ministry has reportedly proposed that there should be a system of re-examination in case a student cannot clear the exam in the first attempt.