Delayed guidelines, confusion mark nursery admission Day 2

Unaware of the different rules applicable to the 298 private schools, parents reached the campuses on Tuesday as well — the second day of the nursery admission process.

A separate set of guidelines and schedule is still awaited from the government for the schools, where admissions have been put on hold.

As the schools are built on the land allotted by the Delhi Development Authority, the government wants that admission to these schools should be based on neighbourhood criterion — the distance between an applicant’s home and the school.

For the rest of the 1,400 schools, the application process started on January 2 and will continue till 23.

Hira Lal, a parent reached one such school in south Delhi only to return empty hand.

“I could get a form for Vidya Niketan in Saket. At few schools, I was told, the admission process has not started. It is the guard at the gate who told me that there will be separate guidelines for schools built on government land,” said Lal. He has decided to apply to 20 schools for his younger son.

Parents say their life would have been easier if the schools had updated the information about the stay on the admission process on their respective websites.

“I had checked the website of some schools and there was nothing. Thinking that the admission is offline, I came to this school, only to find out the different rules,” said Kavinder Chauhan, who came to the DAV Public School in East of Kailash. Chauhan visited over 10 schools on Tuesday.

Another parent, Ranjana Mishra, shared how the schools should at least stick a notice outside the premises regarding delayed admission.

“We have to knock at those gates to find out about the admission process. The nursery application process is already very difficult and these ever year changing rule, has made it difficult for parents,” said Mishra.

However, an official in the government assured that the guidelines will be issued soon and parents need not panic.

“The guidelines for the 298 schools are only going to be beneficial for the parents,” said a senior official at the Directorate of Education.