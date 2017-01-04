Delhi: 13 flights and 67 trains delayed due to heavy fog

Dense fog covered parts of Delhi on Wednesday morning, leading to disruption to air and rail services due to poor visibility. Two domestic flights and four trains were cancelled while 67 trains and 13 international and domestic flights were delayed due to foggy weather. At least 15 trains were rescheduled in the morning, even as the fog condition started to improve after 7 am.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that the minimum temperature was recorded at 9 degree Celsius at Safdarjung in the morning.

“The sky will remain clear in the day. However, there was very dense fog at some isolated places,” an IMD official said.

According to the weather office, the temperature is expected to increase as the day progresses, with maximum temperature predicted to be 24 degrees Celsius. The weatherman said that the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain unchanged for the next two days. The minimum temperature may rise by one degree on Friday.

The MeT department expects moderate fog on Thursday while on Friday and Saturday cloudy sky with light rain is expected in the Capital. MeT officials believe that this may help bring down the temperatures.

Experts said that Delhi has been treated to an uncharacteristically warm winter, with minimum temperatures remaining at 6.6 degrees Celsius — a notch above the season’s normal average. It has been one of the mildest winters in Capital in the last five years. New Year’s Day was one of the warmest with maximum temperatures peaking at 23.2 degrees Celsius; the highest recorded temperature on New Year’s Day since 2006.

Trains cancelled on Wednesday are 14853 Varanasi- Jodhpur Marudhar Express, 14258 New Delhi-Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath Express, 12328 Dehradun-Howrah Upsana Express and 12310 New Delhi-Rajendera Nagar Rajdhani Express. Two trains scheduled for Thursday 13484 Delhi- Malda Town Farakka Express and 12816 New Delhi- Puri Express, have also been cancelled.