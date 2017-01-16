Delhi: 21-year-old gets 5 year jail for sexually assaulting minor girl

A Delhi court has sent a 21-year- old man to five years in jail for sexually assaulting and threatening his neighbour’s minor daughter.

The court also awarded a compensation of Rs two lakh to the 9-year-old girl while observing that concept of welfare and wellbeing of children is basic for any civilised society.

“Concept of welfare and wellbeing of children is basic for any civilised society and this has a direct bearing on the state of health and wellbeing of the entire community, its growth and development,” Additional Sessions Judge Gautam Manan said while directing the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to provide restorative and compensatory justice to the victim.

Besides the jail term, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on convict Vipin, a north-west Delhi resident, while holding him guilty of offence under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The nature of offence committed by the convict does not demand any leniency. Interest of justice would be met, if the convict is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for the period of 5 years and fine of Rs 5000 under the POCSO Act,” it said.

According to the prosecution, Vipin invited the girl to his house on the pretext of watching TV and assaulted her.

It also alleged that he threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Vipin denied all the allegations and said that the case was filed against him since he found the mother of the girl engaged in some illegal activity.

The court, however, relied upon the consistency and credibility of the child victim’s statement while deciding the case against him.