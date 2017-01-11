 Delhi: 26 trains delayed, 11 cancelled due to fog | delhi | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 11, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Delhi: 26 trains delayed, 11 cancelled due to fog

delhi Updated: Jan 11, 2017 12:07 IST
IANS, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Passengers wait for trains delayed due to foggy weather. (PTI)

At least 26 trains were running late and 11 cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India on Wednesday morning, a railway official said.

The status of the delayed and cancelled trains was last updated till 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Northern Railway official, seven trains were rescheduled.

The cancelled trains included Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express, New Delhi-Trivendrum Central Kerala Express, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi A.P. Express, New Delhi-Puri Purushottam Express.

The others cancelled were Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Chennai Central G.T. Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Hydrabad Deccan Dakshin Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Link Express,

More of those cancelled included New Delhi-Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath Express, Delhi Junction-Sealdah West Bengal Sampark Kranti Express, Amritsar-New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-E-Punjab and Kanpur-New Delhi Shatabdi.

tags

more from delhi

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<