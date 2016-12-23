Delhi: 4-year-old boy sexually abused by karate instructor

The Delhi police are on the lookout for a man – a karate instructor — who allegedly sexually assaulted a four-year-old boy at a training school in Lajpat Nagar.

Police suspect the child had been molested a couple of times in the past few weeks. The boy’s father told police that he had enrolled his son for the karate classes six months ago. An officer said that prima facie, it appears Deepak had assaulted the boy thrice.

Police have registered a case against the karate teacher Deepak and are probing his involvement in other cases as well. An investigating officer said that police are talking to other students, mostly minors, at the school to probe if they were also sexually assaulted by Deepak.

The boy’s father, a senior executive in a media company, told police that Deepak touched his son inappropriately while pretending to teach him moves of self defence. On Wednesday night, the father approached the Lajpat Nagar police station and filed a complaint against Deepak.

Police sources said that the father alleged that around a week ago, his son refused to go for his karate class. “Initially, the family did not suspect anything. When the child refused to go for his classes the second time around and cried, his parents spoke to him and learnt about Deepak’s wrongdoing. The boy told his parents that Deepak kissed him and touched his private parts inappropriately,” said a police officer.

The boy is learnt to have told police that Deepak allegedly followed him to the changing room whenever he came for the classes.

The Lajpat Nagar police officers called a counsellor who interacted with the boy. A medical examination was also conducted, which confirmed sexual assault after which police registered a case under the POCSO Act. Police conducted a raid at Deepak’s house in Sriniwaspuri, but he wasn’t at home. They later declared Deepak as absconding and launched a manhunt.

The investigating officer has taken the statement of the boy’s nanny, who regularly dropped him to the karate classes. The woman is learnt to have told police that Deepak did not allow her to watch the child during the training. “Some days ago, Deepak had also asked her if the child had complained about him or the classes. She did not suspect anything then,” an officer said.

Police said they are also taking statements of Deepak’s neighbours in Srinivaspuri and probing if their kids had similar experience with him. Prima Facie, police say they have not found any cases against him. “We have sent teams to his possible hideouts. He will be arrested soon,” said a senior police officer.