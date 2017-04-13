Delhi: 40-year-old security agency owner nabbed for abducting, killing lover in Agra

A 40-year-old security agency owner was arrested on Thursday for allegedly abducting his lover from Haryana’s Faridabad, murdering her and then dumping her body in a tunnel in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused, identified as Dharmender Sirohi, suspected that the victim was cheating on him, police said. The woman’s body, with her throat slit, was discovered almost 160 kilometers away from the place from where she was abducted.

Police said the couple was in a relationship for more than 13 years despite being married. They came to know each other in 2004 and soon became friends and entered into a relationship. They continued their love affair despite opposition from their family members.

A senior police officer said that Sirohi was so obsessed with the woman that he did not want to lose her. Around one-and-a-half-year ago, Sirohi had attempted suicide by slashing his wrist and trying to hang himself from a ceiling fan when the woman asked him to discontinue their relationship, the officer said.

On April 8 around 10.30am, the woman left her south Delhi’s Chhattarpur home to meet a friend in Faridabad. She went missing after meeting her friend. On April 9, her husband filed a abduction case at the local police station in Faridabad.

“An unidentified woman’s body was discovered near a drain at an isolated place in Agra, almost at the same time when the missing woman’s complaint was registered in Faridabad. However, both the cases remained unsolved till we arrested Sirohi and connected the dots after his interrogation,” said a senior investigator.

Chinmoy Biswal, additional DCP (south), said the first breakthrough came when their team learnt that the victim in the Faridabad kidnapping case lived with her husband and children in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur area.

Further enquiry revealed that the woman was in an extra marital relationship with Dharmender Sirohi, a security agency owner living in the same locality. It was also learnt that Sirohi had been missing ever since the woman’s abduction.

“We took Sirohi into custody and interrogated him in connection with the woman’s disappearance. Initially, he tried to mislead us. But, when confronted with electronic evidence that confirmed that the woman’s and his cell phone locations, that his and the woman’s phones were in the same locality on the day she went missing, he broke down and confessed,” added the investigator.

Sirohi was arrested and interrogated. He told the police that on April 8, he met the woman in Faridabad and offered her a drive to Agra in his car. On the way, the two consumed alcohol.

“When the woman became drunk, Sirohi convinced her to get down near a tunnel at an isolated place. Sirohi later slit her throat with a knife and threw her body in the tunnel along with the knife used in the offence and drove back to Delhi,” said the officer adding he continued with his usual life.

