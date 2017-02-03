Delhi: 8-year-old boy crushed to death by tempo, search on for driver

An 8-year-old boy was allegedly crushed to death by a tempo in south west Delhi’s Dwarka North area on Thursday.

Police said that the victim, Ankush Kumar, was a class 1 student of MBD School. He was on his way to buy books with his 14-year-old sister when the accident took place around 9.15pm near block A of Bharat Vihar.

The tempo allegedly hit Ankush and brushed past his sister. The latter escaped unhurt but Ankush sustained severe head and shoulder injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Soon after the accident, the tempo driver fled from the spot. A case under relevant sections has been registered at Dwarka North police station. Police said they are searching for the accused driver.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surender Kumar said that Ankush’s father works as a driver in Uttam Nagar. He lived in Raju Extension at Shivani Enclave. The family belongs to Begusarai in Bihar.