Delhi accident: BMW driver an MNC employee, loves fast, expensive cars

A visit to Shoaib Kohli’s bungalow in south Delhi’s Panchsheel Park a day after the alleged fatal accident involving his BMW car did not suggest something was amiss.

The security guard at the gate was taken aback when he noticed a police team land outside and demand entry to arrest his employer.

He could not believe Kohli had allegedly deserted a dying cab driver on the road the previous night.

“My employers are very nice people. Look how they have employed me despite my physical disability,” said the guard, who refused to reveal his name.

An alumnus of South Delhi’s Vasant Valley School and University of Pennsylvania, Kohli is an analyst at Dreamteam Food Concepts, a multinational company based in Gurgaon, said police.

On his social media accounts, he says he is the co-founder/CEO of the company since January 2016.

What is undisputed is Kohli’s love for cars and football. An ardent fan of Manchester United football club, Kohli took keen interest in cars he and his family bought.

“Any car in this house is purchased only after he (Kohli) shows a liking for it,” the guard said with two other expensive cars parked in the driveway of the house.

Kohli’s father had retired as a senior administrator with a leading private hospital a few years ago.

Having pursued higher education in the US, he interned with some well-known multinational companies before working with the food company.

Kohli was headed to a friend’s house in Vasant Kunj at the time of the accident. He has told police that the WagonR suddenly applied brakes, causing his BMW to ram it.