Delhi accident: BMW that killed man was speeding at 100-125 km/hr; accused gets bail

Delhi Police has said that Shoaib Kohli was allegedly driving his BMW car at a speed of at least 100 kilometre per hour when he crashed into an Uber cab killing its driver in south Delhi on Sunday. Kohli, a 24-year-old analyst with a multinational food firm based in Gurgaon, was arrested on Monday afternoon from his home in Panchsheel Park. He was released on bail late in the night.

Ishwar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), told HT on Tuesday that Kohli has said that he lost control of his car that night because of the speed.

“The accused was driving at a speed of 100-125 kmph while the WagonR was barely moving at 40-50 kmph. That stretch of the road is not such that you can drive at a high speed,” said the DCP.

WagonR driver, Nazrul Islam (32), was found dead after the crash near Munirka flyover around 11.30pm on Sunday. Even as the locals gathered to revive Islam, Kohli managed to flee from the spot in an auto-rickshaw, leaving behind his mangled car.

Police said he was booked for causing death due to negligence and rash driving at Vasant Vihar police station. Both offences are bailable.

Investigators revealed that immediately after the crash, Kohli had emerged from his car to check Islam’s condition. “But with people gathering at the spot, he got scared and escaped in an auto after mingling with the crowd,” said a senior investigator.

Kohli has told his interrogators that he allegedly intended to visit the police station on Monday morning to “confess” about his involvement in the accident. However, he told the police was identified and nabbed before he could surrender.

Armed with the registration number of the BMW, the police had approached the Chandigarh transport department as the vehicle was registered there.

Even as efforts were on to trace the owner of the vehicle, a policeman found a few fuel bills inside the badly-damaged BMW. One of the bills had his father’s phone number.

When his father was summoned by the police, he was found unaware of the accident. “He immediately identified the damaged BMW and said his son was driving it the previous night. He said his son would be found at home,” said the officer.

It turned out Kohli had not told his parents about the accident until his father was called to the police station.