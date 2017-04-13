Delhi: Acid test for AAP; Rajouri Garden bypoll results to be out today

Counting of votes for the Rajouri Garden bypolls will take place on Thursday, the result of which is being tipped as a semi-final ahead of the April 23 Delhi municipal elections.

The bypoll was conducted as this west-Delhi seat fell vacant after AAP legislator Jarnail Singh quit to contest against Shiromani Akali Dal chief Parkash Singh Badal in the Punjab assembly elections.

The AAP, BJP and Congress were the main contestants in the assembly bypoll. A victory for the BJP will be a big boost for the party as it would come just 10 days ahead of the April 23 municipal elections, where the BJP is facing a decade-long anti-incumbency.

If the Congress wins, the victor would become the lone party representative in the current assembly after the Congress drew a nought in the 2015 assembly polls. Moreover it will be a big morale booster for the party trying hard to revive its fortunes after losing power to AAP following a 15-year continuous rule under Sheila Dikshit.

A victory for AAP will be a major boost ahead of the civic polls as it is making all efforts to wrest power from the BJP in the three corporations. A loss for the ruling party in Delhi would provide ammunition to the BJP and Congress, which have been accusing the Kejriwal government of having ‘failed’ in delivering electoral promises.

While AAP fielded a new Sikh face, Harjeet Singh, the BJP fielded former SAD MLA MS Sirsa, who has contested this time round on saffron party’s symbol.

The Congress put its bet on local councillor Meenakshi Chandila, daughter-in-law of former MLA Dayanand Chandila.