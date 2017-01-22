Delhi: Afghan with Rs2-cr heroin in his stomach lands in police net

After swallowing 57 heroin-filled capsules worth Rs2 crore, this Afghan national fell unconscious at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and fought death for 27 days. The police waited patiently for his health to get better to arrest him.

Ghulam Rabani, 43, had come to India on medical visa but did not go to any hospital. Initially, police had thought that he was smuggling out drugs. But investigations revealed that he had brought it from Afghanistan and since he was unable to sell them here, he was on his way back to Herat. During medical examination, it was revealed that he had drugs capsules lodged in his abdomen.

“On November 3, Rabani was going to Afghanistan by Kam Air when he was offloaded by the airline as he was not well. The condition of the passenger was such that it raised suspicion. He had arrived in India on a medical visa in October 2016, but had not visited any hospital for treatment. He was sent to AIIMS Hospital and the doctors were consulted. During treatment, it was established that the passenger had swallowed a large number of capsules. He was operated upon by the doctors who took out 57 big capsules from his stomach and rectum,” DCP (airport) Sanjay Bhatia said.

After his arrest, police is now scanning other Afghan nationals who come to India for medical treatment.

The capsules ingested by him were made of polythene. The total weight of the contraband was 525 grams.

“But it was just a tip of iceberg as we were waiting for him to get fit. Upon interrogation, he disclosed the name of one more person, who was involved with him. He had brought this heroin from Afghanistan and part delivery of the drug was given to a local man. A person called Qadir Ahmad, who was arrested in December, arranged for his stay in Bhogal. He got a SIM card on forged documents,” Bhatia added.

The police is still looking for others involved in the racket.