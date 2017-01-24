Delhi bus accident: Wedding party recalls 15 minutes of horror, groom informed in the morning

A sudden collision, glasses shattering, passengers thrown sideways, and then — pin drop silence. It took the occupants of the bus few seconds to realise that they had met with an accident.

Soon there was shouting as passersby stopped their vehicles and gathered around the bus. Those who were trapped inside recall that it was “15 minutes of horror”. The collision between their bus and a truck had led to over 30 occupants getting stuck inside the vehicle.

“We must have been trapped inside the bus for around 15 minutes. After the collision, somehow, I ended up standing, clutching to a window bar for support. My aunts and nieces were crying for help. I couldn’t see properly who was where as it was pitch dark,” said Nivedita, groom Manish Gupta’s sister.

Nivedita received minor injuries. Her toddler daughter, who was sitting in her aunt’s lap on a separate seat at the time of the accident, received head injuries. She underwent treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre and was discharged on Tuesday in the afternoon.

Nivedita said that locals smashed window glasses on the rear end of the bus to rescue the passengers.

“Police came late to the spot. Some four-five men helped us out one by one,” said Nivedita.

Manish Gupta, a businessman in Lajpat Nagar, was informed about the accident in the morning after the marriage rituals were over, the family said. His relatives feared that he would come running to the accident spot without completing the wedding if they would have informed him earlier.