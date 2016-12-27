Delhi chief secy wants NGT orders implemented, asks agencies for compliance report

“Complied”, “partly complied” and “not complied”.

These are new classifications under which the government agencies have been asked to manage the implementation of the order of the National Green Tribunal.

Delhi’s newly-appointed chief secretary MM Kutty has asked the agencies to use the classification so work can be completed in a time-bound manner and its progress can be easily traced.

“Government agencies like the three municipal corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council, transport department and the environment department will have to ensure that the green court’s orders are being implemented on the ground,” an official said.

Read: Let us breathe: Six kids move green court against Delhi’s air pollution

“They will list status of all NGT orders under three categories, complied, partly complied and not complied. This will help the government review the progress made by the agencies,” the official said.

Most NGT orders and directions face implementation hurdle and, therefore, don’t achieve the desired effect. As a result, the agencies and the government have to face the green court’s ire.

For example, a 2015 NGT order bars any person from throwing any waste into the various drains of the city. There is also a fine of R5,000 on anyone throwing material, including religious items, into the Yamuna. On the ground, however, nothing much has happened to stop dumping or fining violators. Similarly, the “Mailey Se Nirmal Yamuna Revitalisation Plan 2017” is stuck due to lack of funds and agencies’ blame game and, in all probability, miss its 2017 deadline.

Read: Airlines to pay fine if planes drop human waste during flight

A fine of R5,000 is in place for burning of garbage. This Friday, the NGT imposed a nationwide ban on the burning of bulk waste in open spaces, announcing a fine of R25,000 for any violation. However, in most Delhi localities, the sanitation workers continue to burn leaves and waste.

The Delhi chief secretary has also directed secretaries of all the departments to review position of court cases to ensure timely reply and effective representation to avoid contempt of court. “Any laxity in this matter will be viewed seriously and the officer concerned will be held accountable,” he said.