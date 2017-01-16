Delhi civic polls 2017: Govt will notify delimitation of wards this week

The Delhi government is likely to notify new municipal ward boundaries this week, expediting the process for the upcoming civic polls in the city.

Officials said lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal has cleared the final delimitation draft of the 272 municipal wards, and the urban development department will issue a proper notification of the draft that has seen the redrawing of some wards.

While the number of wards in each of the three corporations has remained same, the number of wards in a few assembly segments has changed, ranging from three to seven.

“With the L-G nod granted, an official gazette notification is expected in one or two days,” a government spokesperson said.

As per the mandate, the municipal polls are required to be completed before April 27. However, the delay in the delimitation process had given ammunition to the opposition BJP and Congress to target the AAP government, accusing it of delaying the civic body elections.

Reacting to the development, BJP and Congress said the government should clarify why the process was delayed and that the municipal elections should not be delayed on this pretext.

“We have been asking for completion of the process of delimitation for long. It is good that finally the government has budged. It would have been great had it been done on time. Now, further processes will be done in haste,” said leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta. 1

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said after the finalisation of delimitation procedure) the government should made clear which wards will be reserved for women and SC categories. “Rotation has not been announced yet. The government should clear it as soon as possible as the delimitation process is already running behind schedule. The Congress demands that the election be held on time,” said the leader.

Officials said the number of municipal wards across the three corporations will remain 272 — 104 each in north and south corporations, 64 seats in east corporation. However, the east corporation wards will change from the current configuration of four wards per assembly constituency, in a bid to rationalise the number of wards as per the local population according to the 2011 census.

“Assembly seat like Matiala, the biggest assembly seat in Delhi, under the south corporation will have seven municipal wards. Similarly, Vikaspuri will have six, while the number of wards in a seat like Chandni Chowk under north corporation has gone down to three,” an official said.

Once the Delhi government issues the notification, the approved draft of municipal wards and their redrawn boundaries will be uploaded on the government’s website.