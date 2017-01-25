Delhi CM Kejriwal gets e-mails saying he may be ‘killed’ during poll campaign

Delhi Police are examining two ‘life threat emails’ sent to Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on his official email address between Tuesday and Wednesday, allegedly by an anonymous person.

The emails were forwarded to the Delhi Police by the chief minister’s office, police said.

A crime branch team led by joint commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Yadav has been tasked to examine the contents of the threat emails and identify the sender as well as the alleged suspects whose names and mobile numbers have been mentioned in the email, said a Delhi Police spokesperson.

Police sources said the emails claimed that Kejriwal might be attacked by a group of five to six persons during election campaign in poll-bound areas in Punjab or Goa.

According to the source, the emails contain names and contact numbers of the five-six persons, who according to the sender of the emails will allegedly ‘kill’ Kejriwal.

Ravindra Yadav confirmed they had received a letter from the chief minister’s office and the forwarded emails that mentioned names and numbers of people who allegedly want to kill the chief minister.

“We are in the process of verifying the information. Action will be taken accordingly,” Yadav said.

No FIR was filed till the filing of this report.

