Delhi court raps police for revealing identity of minor sexual assault victims

A Delhi court has pulled up Delhi police for violating the law on confidentiality by revealing the identity of minors subjected to sexual violence and their parents in the chargesheet.

The court found that there were complete details of victims mentioned in 14 cases of sexual offences from April 1 to April 7, ranging from rape, molestation, unnatural sex and stalking.

Additional Sessions Judge Gurdeep Singh said, “This is gross violation. Therefore, it is directed that the name and address of the child victim on the charge sheet be covered with fluid. Similarly, address of her/his parents be also covered. The name and address of child victim shall remain in police file which shall be confidential.”

The court was dealing with the cases lodged in various police stations of east Delhi, north east Delhi and Shahdara districts.

The judge also directed senior officers of Delhi Police to ensure protection of the victims’ identity.

The court took serious note of the fact that the provisions of Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had been violated in various cases.

The provisions of POCSO Act states that the identity of the minor could not be disclosed during investigation or trial. The court said that despite POSCO Act clearly stating this, the police has filed the charge sheet along with names and addresses of the minors.

The court said this was a blatant violation of the provisions of confidentiality and directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to ensure that in future no charge sheet shall be filed disclosing name of the child victim.

It also directed that the address of child’s parents should also not be disclosed as it may reveal the victim’s identity.