Delhi declared free from H5N8 avian influenza

Delhi has been declared free from H5N8 avian influenza, which had scared the city residents in October last year.

Animal Husbandry Department of Delhi government on Tuesday issued a circular declaring the National Capital Territory of Delhi was “free from H5N8 strain of Avian Influenza.”

“This is declared after two consecutive samples collected at 15 days intervals from the last positive results tested negative at the epicenters as per the guidelines issued by Department of Animal Husbandry Dairying and Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India,” the circular stated.

Following the move, National Zoological Park yesterday opened its gates for public three months after the scare had led to its closure.